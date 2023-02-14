Shreyas Talpade's old film video of disrespecting Hindu symbol 'Om' irks netizens; actor apologises

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYASTALPADE27 Shreyas Talpade's old video of disrespecting 'Om' irks netizens

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has made viewers laugh with his perfect comic timing and one-liners in many movies. While the actor has not been seen in a Bollywood film for a long time, his old videos keep going viral on the internet. Similarly, a video of Shreyas Talpade's old film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal has gone viral in which he is accused of disrespecting Hindu symbol 'Om'. Soon after, the actor took to his Twitter on Monday and issued an apology for the old clip from his 2012 film.

In the 30-second video shared on social media, Talpade -- who apparently plays a Christian man in the Priyadarshan-directed comedy -- is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it. A Twitter handle pointed out that Talpade's character had "disrespected" the Hindu symbol of 'Om' by putting his foot on it. But, the "Iqbal" star said it was "completely unintentional".

"There are too many factors while one is shooting which includes one's mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director's requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things," Talpade said in the statement shared on his official Twitter account.

"But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional & am very apologetic for the same. I should've seen that & brought to the director's notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments or repeat something like this (sic)" he added.

The actor was last seen in the 2022 biographical drama "Kaun Pravin Tambe?".

(With PTI inputs)

