Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shreya Ghoshal congratulates her friend Parag Agrawal on becoming new Twitter CEO

Shreya Ghoshal congratulates her friend Parag Agrawal on becoming new Twitter CEO

Shreya Ghoshal and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are close friends. Their old Twitter exchanges and pictures, which have now gone viral, are proof of the fact. In one of the old tweets, Shreya had wished Parag on his birthday. In the tweet, Shreya addressed Parag as her "bachpan ka dost."  

Agencies Agencies
New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2021 10:28 IST
Shreya Ghoshal congratulates her friend Parag Agrawal on becoming new Twitter CEO
Image Source : TWITTER/SHREYAGHOSHAL

Shreya Ghoshal congratulates her friend Parag Agrawal on becoming new Twitter CEO

It is definitely a proud moment for India, with Parag Agrawal becoming the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter. Congratulations have poured in from all corners of the country for Parag. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, too, wished him. Taking to Twitter, Shreya wrote, "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news."

Shreya and Parag are close friends. Their old Twitter exchanges and pictures, which have now gone viral, are proof of the fact. In one of the old tweets, Shreya had wished Parag on his birthday. In the tweet, Shreya addressed Parag as her "bachpan ka dost."

Have a look at the same here:

India Tv - Shreya and Parag's Twitter conversation

Image Source : TWITTER

Shreya and Parag's Twitter conversation

Parag is also close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, who is also a technology executive. He announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support."

On Monday, Parag took over as the CEO of Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down at the helm of the San Francisco-headquartered microblogging platform. Parag is an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus.

He had worked in Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T labs before joining Twitter in 2011.

 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News