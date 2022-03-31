Shraddha-Varun Dhawan to Deepika-Ranveer; Bollywood pairs we would like to see reuniting onscreen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood pairs we would like to see reuniting onscreen

If there is one thing that’s a guaranteed pull for a film, it’s an exciting onscreen pairing! Over the years, Bollywood has seen some iconic onscreen couples but there have been some in the recent past that have truly stood out for their chemistry and camaraderie on the big screen.

Here’s taking a look at the Bollywood stars we would like to see reuniting on screen –

Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan – The young and fun duo share great on and offscreen chemistry. While they had us hooked to screens with the ABCD franchise, their offscreen friendship too is goofy, silly, fun and as real as it gets. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were recently photographed post a shoot and had fans dying to see them reunite on screen again.

Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika and Ranbir with films like Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, established themselves as an iconic onscreen pairing – The fact that they are also amongst the industry’s finest actors just made their chemistry that much more interesting.

Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar – For years, audiences have watched this good-looking duo create magic on screen film after film from Namastey London, Singh is King, Welcome and Sooryavanshi as their camaraderie offscreen resulted in some electric onscreen chemistry.

Alia Bhatt & Siddhant Chaturvedi – While Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi weren’t paired opposite eachother in ‘Gully Boy’, it was a fresh breakthrough pairing waiting to be discovered. Their organic, playful chemistry in the Lay’s commercial caught everyone’s attention and we can’t wait for them to do a film together.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh – The real life couple’s posts on social media have always taken the internet by storm, so it’s only natural that fans can’t wait to see them reunite on screen yet again after hits like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the recent 83.