Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'baapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday with rare throwback photo

It's Bollywood actor's Shakti Kapoor's birthday today on September 3 and which is why his daughter Shraddha Kapoor can't keep calm. The actress who is quite close to her family never leaves a chance to show her love for them and on her dad's special occasion how can she stay behind in posting a birthday wish for him. This is why she dugout a rare throwback picture of her father and sharing the same on Instagram thanked him for taking care of her and being a superhero. She wrote, "Birthday Baapu! @shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe."

Have a look at her post here:

Both Shakti and Shraddha have been spending time at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown and recently, they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly idol.

Talking about Shakti Kapoor, he is one of the most popular actors of the 80s and 90s and has worked in various films like Tohfa, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, etc.

Shraddha, on the work front, was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, the announcement of the same she made a few months ago.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage