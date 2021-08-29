Shraddha Kapoor to marry Rohan Shrestha soon? Aunt Padmini Kolhapure spills beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAN/ SHRADDHAZZZ_FP Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating well-known photographer Rohan Shrestha. While the two have refrained from talking about it, their pictures together have always created a buzz among the audience and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear something about their wedding. Recently, in an interview with India.com, Shraddha's cousin Priyaank Sharma and his mother Padmini Kolhapure spilled beans about the rumoured couple's wedding plans.

"I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (What should I say). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!" said Priyaank when asked about Shraddha's wedding plans. Whereas Priyaank Sharma's mother and Sharddha's aunt Padmini Kolhapure, who is also a veteran actress, said: "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi."

Talking about the rumoured couple, they have known each other since school days and share some common friends. The two have also collaborated for a magazine photoshoot earlier.

Meanwhile, recently Sharrdha impressed one and all as she turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock's new bridal collection. Sharing a picture from a photoshoot, the access wrote, "Playing muse for @falgunishanepeacockindia and shooting with @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock is always a delightful experience! Thank you for dressing me up in your dreamy, exquisite couture! I still maintain, like I said last year, I could live your ensembles!"

On the work front, Shraddha is currently working on Luv Ranjan's next, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's upcoming film "Chaalbaaz In London".

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit "Chaalbaaz", which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.