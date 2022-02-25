Shraddha Kapoor snapped outside Maddock Films' office; Is horror-comedy Stree 2 on cards?

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Stree was reportedly the first instalment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe

Ever since the release of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree in 2018, speculations are rife that a sequel of the horror-comedy is in the works. Recently, the actress was snapped at the office of Maddock Films' which fueled rumours of something exciting coming up for Stree 2. Shraddha kept it comfy, donning a cold shoulder white top with blue denim. With tied up in a sleek ponytail, Shraddha matched the look with white pearl earrings.

Take a look:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree revolved around the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals and how the people of Chanderi live under constant fear. It also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana among others.

Stree was reportedly the first instalment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. The movie was followed by Roohi, which starred Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. 'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was directed by Hardik Mehta. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Interestingly, Roohi which was released on March 11, 2021, became the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Saaho' actor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor are starring in the film as Ranbir's parents. The film will be released in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

