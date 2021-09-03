Shraddha Kapoor sends birthday wishes to her 'Bapu' Shakti Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

As the veteran actor, Shakti Kapoor turned 69 on Friday, his daughter and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha posted an adorable mirror selfie with Shakti. Sharing the snap, the 'Aashiqui 2' star wrote, "Happiest birthday my Baapu," with a purple heart emoticon in the caption.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black clothes as they pose for a mirror selfie together. The picture accumulated more than a million likes within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles, having featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. He was spotted by late actor Sunil Dutt on the sets of 'Rocky' where he was later cast as the antagonist. However, Dutt felt that his name 'Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor' wouldn't do justice to his villainous role, hence 'Shakti Kapoor' was born.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in projects like 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi