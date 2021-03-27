Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shraddha Kapoor screams 'nahi' as she dodges kids who try to scare her with water balloons; WATCH

Festival of colours Holi is just round the corner, and everyone is in the festive spirit. On Saturday, while actress Shraddha Kapoor was on her way back she encountered a few kids near a ferry who tried to scare her as they threatened to throw water balloons on her. The actress could not help but screamed 'nahi' (no) as she tried to escape. Paparazzi present at the spot shouted at the children.

Initially, the kids wished her a Happy Holi to which Shraddha responded and wished them back but it did not take much time for the kids to get into the naughty mood. However, Shraddha successfully got away from there.

The actress was seen in a casual look. She opted for blue denim and a white shirt. Shraddha tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with Kolhapuri chappals.

Shraddha recently returned from her Maldives holiday where she spent some family time with her parents, Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor. She shared some beautiful pictures from the land of beaches.

Earlier this month, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday in the Maldives and the pictures of the celebration were all over the internet. What caught everyone's attention was the love-filled pictures of her in rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's arms. There were rumours that the duo will be tying the knot soon. Rohan's father Rakesh Shrestha, in a recent interview with TOI opened up about the same and said that there will be no objection from his side once the lovebirds finally decide to tie the knot.

Rohan's father Rakesh who happens to be a former ace-lensman told the portal, "As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one."

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in a trilogy 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a Holi 2022 release. The actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.