Shraddha Kapoor to tie the knot soon? Brother Priyaank Sharma says, 'She's married to...'

Of late, rumours are rife that actress Shraddha Kapoor will soon tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha. While the actress has kept mum about her relationship and has never spoken about it or confirmed it officially, social media is abuzz with rumours about their impending wedding. Recently, when Sharddha's brother, Priyaank Sharma was quizzed about the same, he laughed it off saying the actress is married.

"I think the duty of breaking this news should be left to her but since you asked, I will only say that yes, she is married. Right now, she is married to her career,” he told Indian Express.

Shraddha, who was in 'Haider' and 'Half-Girlfriend', is now shooting for the as-yet-unnamed Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kappor (he's making his acting debut) and Dimple Kapadia.

For the unversed, Shraddha, daughter of Shakti Kapoor made her debut in the 2010 film 'Teen Patti'. She earned her share of the spotlight with the blockbuster 'Aashiqui 2'. Incidentally, Rohan Shrestha is also a second-generation Bollywood lensman, being the son of the famous Rakesh Shrestha, The rumoured couple, have known each other since school days and share some common friends. The two have also collaborated for a magazine photoshoot earlier. Here're some pictures of the actress shared by Rohan:

Recently, Shakti Kapoor put the rumours to rest with his response to a query from IANS. "No one is getting married!" the ultimate Bollywood baddie said with a laugh. He blamed the "free time" on people's hands for the circulation of the "fake news".

Kapoor said: "In the time of Corona everybody has time, so these rumours are going to circulate." Being a father, does such talk affect him in any way? "I have been in this industry for more than 40 years, so I don't care. Neither does Shraddha, nor does her mother and brother."

He added: "Nobody is getting married and Shraddha is very busy. She is going to be busy for the next few years."

