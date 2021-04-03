Image Source : INSTA/SHRADDHAKAPOOR,BOLLYWOOD.FAVORITES Shraddha Kapoor to recreate Sridevi's double role in ChaalBaaz In London

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is on a role. The actress has been signing film at a light speed and leaving her fans exciting with the kind of roles she has been promising them. After making fans thrilled about her role as Naagin in the upcoming trilogy, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to recreate Sridevi's double role in the film ChaalBaaz In London. On Friday, the actress announced the film and it will be helmed by the director of ChaalBaaz- Pankaj Parashar.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "CHAALBAAZ in London!!! SO excited for this! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan." The actress shared a teaser of the film introducing the cast and crew. While she did not reveal the details of the film, fans can expect a joyful ride.

"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," says Shraddha. She adds: "It's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."

Parashar claims: "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like 'Chaalbaaz In London'."

The 1989 film ChaalBaaz, starring Sridevi, Sunny Deol and Rajnikanth, is one of the most admired roles of the late actress. The film even became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1989. In ChaalBaaz, Sridevi played a double role of twin sisters Anju and Manju whose life gets interchanged. It is expected that Shraddha will step into the same role and the location will be London.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in a trilogy 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The actor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

She also has an untitled film with Luv Ranjan which has been scheduled for a Holi 2022 release. The yet-untitled film, produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg''s Luv Films and presented by T-Series'' Bhushan Kumar, will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan''s next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March!

"Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor . @LuvFilms @TSeries" read a post from Luv Films.