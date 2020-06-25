Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar promote Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from ‘Kai Po Che' to ‘Dil Bechara'," said the film's director Mukesh Chhabra. Now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to promote Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara.
Rajkummar Rao, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his debut flick Kai Po Che and later Raabta", captioned the poster of "Dil Bechara" with a red heart emoji.
Bhumi Pednekar also shared the poster of Bechara Dil on Instagram. She worked with the actor in Sonchiriya.
Bhumi recently shared a picture of all the notes she took when Sushant would introduce her to fascinating concepts of space, science and philosophy.
‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the celebrated film, Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor also shared the film's psoter.
Recently, the actress remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next!”
Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.