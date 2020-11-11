Shraddha Kapoor praises fan-made posters of her Naagin look, pens note on overwhelming love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor praises fan-made posters of her Naagin look

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor had announced that she will be seen in a Naagin trilogy and will be the next actress to play the role of the shape-shifting serpent after iconic divas like Rekha, Sridevi and others. Fans were delighted with the announcement and had been sharing their versions of Shraddha's look in the film. By sharing a couple of unique artworks dedicated to her by fans, the actress on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude. The Stree star took to Instagram and shared sketches made by fans across the globe. These artworks feature a painted and digitised version of Shraddha as a Nagin and the overwhelming love continues to grow as the fans await the final look and poster of the actress.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN They've made my heart overflow with gratitude Thank you guys so much."

The 'Baaghi' actor also gave credits for the hard work that each fan has put into making the artworks. Talking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said in a statement, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience."

Shraddha Kapoor has been on a roll with back to back releases and delivering a brand new avatar in every project she's a part of and her upcoming film 'Nagin' will showcase Shraddha in a never before seen character. Besides, she has become the first actor in Bollywood to portray the lead in a trilogy.

From 'Street Dancer 3D' to 'Baaghi 3' to Nagin, the actor has had a busy year. During the lockdown period, Shraddha spent her time in lockdown by reading scripts and also announced her next with Ranbir Kapoor followed by 'Nagin' trilogy.

