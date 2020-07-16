Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor hits 50 million followers on Instagram, pens handwritten note in 3 languages for fans

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently crossed the milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram, and to thank her fans for all the love, she shared handwritten notes in Marathi, Hindi and English on Thursday. Her note in English read: "To all my dearest sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs, and well wishers. I've been going through all the videos, edits, and posts that you have made with a much love and I'm so so so overwhelmed and humbled! I am here because of you all. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with happiness and peace. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread kindness and keep shining bright. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You! 50 Million Times."

Shraddha's feed has everything from fashion to fun to behind-the-scenes slices from her film shoots, and more. Being an environmental activist as well, the actress often uses her social media platforms to urge her fans to do their bit for animals.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress is quarantining at home with her parents. Shraddha Kapoor has been fairly updating her fans with her latest candid photos and workout videos, and her brother Siddhant recently shared a throwback wherein they are vacationing in Seychelles prior to the lockdown.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from the critic but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage