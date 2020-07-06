Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor has adorable birthday wish for brother Siddhanth, shares throwback pic

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to wish her elder brother Siddhant Kapoor on his birthday today. To make him feel, Shraddha pulled out a childhood image with her sibling and decided to upload it on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brother’s birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you moistest @siddhanthkapoor.”

Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. He started his career as an assistant director in various films like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiya (2007). He has also featured as an actor in Shootout at Wadala (2013) and Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Ugly (2014), among others.

Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown as she has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities.

Recently, she shared an adorable picture of cats and had the sweetest nickname for them.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande.

