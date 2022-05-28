Shining with the Sharmas: Actress Neha Sharma brings a Kardashian style Indian series with sister Aisha Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHASHARMAOFFICIAL Neha Sharma's new series 'Shining with Sharmas'

Shining with the Sharmas: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma recently released a teaser for her new OTT show ‘Shining with Sharmas’. The show is said to be similar to the American show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which will be unscripted and raw. Along with Neha, fans will also get a glimpse of her younger sister Aisha in the show, where both will share their life details with their fans. The show will be available in June on a social media platform called Social Swag.

The teaser of the show gives a sneak peek into the series. While talking about it, Neha shares, “Aisha and I have always followed our hearts and carved our paths on our own terms. Shining with the Sharmas is another step in that direction. It’s a show that’s all things we are - fun, honest, raw, and unfiltered.”

Neha has been teasing her fans by dropping small hints about the show. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she wrote something special and exciting is coming.

On Wednesday, the Chirutha actress shared a special poster of their upcoming show on her Instagram account. The poster featured both the sisters, who were seen twinning with each other in a beige coloured trench coat and upon their heads was written the show title. For the picture, where Neha struck a sassy pose, her little sister smiled ear to ear. By dropping the poster she wrote, “Here we go @aishasharma25 #shiningwiththesharmas goes live this June on @socialswagworld . I can’t stay calm, what about you? Let me know in the comments below..watch this space for more details..stay tuned”

Aisha Sharma couldn’t keep her calm and commented on Neha’s post that she is nervous. She wrote, “I can’t deal with this.”

On the work front, Neha will soon be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.