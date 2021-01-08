Shilpa Shirodkar becomes first Bollywood star to get COVID-19 vaccine | Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHIRODKAR Shilpa Shirodkar becomes first Bollywood star to get COVID-19 vaccine

As India gears up to get its COVID-19 vaccination, Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar has become the first Indian celebrity to get a vaccination against the deadly coronavirus. She is currently in Dubai and has been trending after she revealed getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The actress took to her Instagram handle and made the announcement. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a surgical facemask and a small bandage is spotted on her upper arm area.

The 47-year-old wrote, "Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE."

See Shilpa's post on getting the vaccine here:

Meanwhile, Dubai began administering the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech in the last week of December.

Shilpa is the elder sister of actress and Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar and is married to Aparesh Ranjit. The couple currently live in Dubai. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Bhrashtachar co-starring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha in 1989. She was one of the popular faces in the 90s, who appeared in several hits like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Kanhaiya’, ‘Yodha’, ‘Hum’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ and others. Shilpa took a break from acting after appearing in 2000 film Gaja Gamini. She has also been a part of television shows including, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyaar Ka.

Shilpa Shirodkar has also completed two films -- Barood and Guns Of Banaras.

Guns of Banaras is helmed by filmmaker Sekhar Suri which was shot in 2014.