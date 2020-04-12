Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty wishes sister Shamita Shetty Happy Siblings Day on Easter Sunday, watch fun video

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video with her sister Shamita Shetty and combined her Sibling Day wishes and Easter Day wishes in the same post. In the video, the Shetty sisters can be seen goofing around and includes a clip towards the end in which they wish their fans a Happy Easter. Shilpa also wrote a heartfelt note for Shamita and referred to her as simply 'irreplaceable'.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram note reads, "Missed #SiblingDay yesterday. So this is for you @shamitashetty_official A sister is someone who knows your worst fears and darkest secrets. When your parents don’t understand your sister always will (or at least pretends to) If as a woman you don’t understand how you can love your sister sooooo much that you can kill for her and wring her neck at the same time... then you are a single child! From all our shenanigans to all our ‘girlie issues’, I will always cherish those childhood memories, even when we fought like cats & dogs and then made up like nothing happened. But most importantly, I had someone who kept me going on my lowest days amid all the struggles life could throw at me, and for that I’m forever grateful to you for standing by me. Time has flown by but this must be said, you are IRREPLACEABLE. It’s “US” against the World, always... my Tunki Ae love ya! ~ Also, wishing all of you a very Happy and Blessed Easter!"

Shilpa Shetty recently revealed how nasty she was to her sister Shamita Shetty who is three and a half-years younger to her. The actor revealed confessed that she used to pinch her in the crib and was insecure of her being fairer than her. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shamita revealed, “She used to pinch me in the crib.” Shilpa confessed doing this to her sister and said, “My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life. I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you made me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry.”

Shilpa revealed that she even attended Shamita’s first audition and was very scared for herself. “I always felt she’s the better looking sister, the fairer one. She’s a better actress and a dancer. So I’ll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that,” she said