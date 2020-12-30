Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty 'weekending on Wednesday', shares stunning picture

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra symbolizes fitness and good health. She not just advocates for a healthy lifestyle but follows what she preaches. On Wednesday, she shared a picture flaunting her toned body in a black figure-hugging dress amid her vacation in Goa. The 'Life In A Metro' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed photograph that features herself effortlessly posing for the lens. In the snap, the 'Apne' star is seen folding her arms behind her head while her luscious locks fare left open in the air, and she stunningly poses amid her vacation.

The 'Dhadkan' star captioned the post as, "In the mood to beat every age-old cliche...So, I'm weekending on a Wednesday. #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 2 lakh fans liked it. Jacqueline Fernandez chimed into the comments section, writing," Oh my god!!! You are a goddess!!!" Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant commented, "Jaala Mukhi (fire emoticon) @theshilpashetty."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an aeroplane before flying off to Goa on vacation.

Shilpa Shetty, 45, is known for her penchant for yoga. "Whether we're indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids & working from home, it's a priority for me to start my day with #yoga. Yesterday, began with EkaPada Dhanurasana & Dhanurasana," tweeted a few days ago.

On the work front, she is all set to return to the screen with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma" after a hiatus of 13 years.

(With ANI inputs)