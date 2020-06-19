Shilpa Shetty urges to practice yoga with family ahead of International Day of Yoga 2020 | VIDEO

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiasts Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans encouraged to stay fit and healthy by sharing various workout videos and photos. Yoga is an integral part of her life as and she shares many videos performing tough yoga asanas. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the actress shared yet another video and urged the fans to practice yoga with their families at home.
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let’s spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practising yoga. In keeping with the theme this year: ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’, let’s pledge to make Yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones."
Keeping in mind the theme of Yoga Day 2020, "Yoga from home, Yoga with family", the actress asked fans to share their videos with their families o participate in Ministry of Ayush's My Life My Yoga competition. "Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the Ministry Of Ayush," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let’s spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practising yoga. In keeping with the theme this year: ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’, let’s pledge to make Yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones. Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the @ministryofayush. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome #YogaSeHiHoga #WorldYogaDay #MyLifeMyYoga #Repost @ministryofayush with @make_repost ・・・ Learn and practice yoga to discover a journey to inner self. Stay home and practice yoga with your family and participate in #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. Send in your entries now! @theshilpashetty #mygovindia #pibindia
Along with yoga and workout, Shilpa Shetty also takes special care of what she eats. She tries to eat organic food and also makes her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan indulge in yoga exercises to stay fit. Her Instagram is loaded with videos of her doing workout with Raj as well as her sister Shamita Shetty. Check out-
View this post on Instagram
It’s important to stretch and flex the muscles often, to prepare the body, safeguarding our bodies from injuries and for the activities we take on. It could be cleaning and decluttering the house, or preparing for the daily fitness routine. I love this one, the Janu Sirshasana. It increases flexibility in the spine, abdomen, and back muscles, while strengthening the stomach muscles. It also improves the function of the intestines and boosts the digestion process. The best part is that I can practice it any time, anywhere. Try it and the more you practice the better you get... How did you start your day today? @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #StayHomeStayHealthy #yoga
View this post on Instagram
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
View this post on Instagram
‘Son Day’ Sunday becomes Monday motivation😊 Actions definitely speak louder than words. That's why it is important to practice what you preach so your child can learn and imbibe. Viaan sees his dad and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has . Here, we made the seated leg press fun . It's a great exercise that works on quadriceps and hamstrings. It helps improve your performance in other movements like jumping and running. How did you begin your day? @thevinodchanna . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #healthylifestyle #FitIndia #fitnessmotivation #fitness #family #son
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback to the big screen after 11 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal in the pipeline.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries