Shilpa Shetty urges to practice yoga with family ahead of International Day of Yoga 2020 | VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty urges to practice yoga with family ahead of International Day of Yoga 2020

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiasts Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans encouraged to stay fit and healthy by sharing various workout videos and photos. Yoga is an integral part of her life as and she shares many videos performing tough yoga asanas. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the actress shared yet another video and urged the fans to practice yoga with their families at home.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let’s spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practising yoga. In keeping with the theme this year: ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’, let’s pledge to make Yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones."

Keeping in mind the theme of Yoga Day 2020, "Yoga from home, Yoga with family", the actress asked fans to share their videos with their families o participate in Ministry of Ayush's My Life My Yoga competition. "Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the Ministry Of Ayush," she wrote.

Along with yoga and workout, Shilpa Shetty also takes special care of what she eats. She tries to eat organic food and also makes her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan indulge in yoga exercises to stay fit. Her Instagram is loaded with videos of her doing workout with Raj as well as her sister Shamita Shetty. Check out-

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback to the big screen after 11 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal in the pipeline.

