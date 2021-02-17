Wednesday, February 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty have Dhadkan reunion but fans miss Akshay Kumar| Pic

Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty have Dhadkan reunion but fans miss Akshay Kumar| Pic

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty had a 'Dhadkan' reunion on Wednesday. Take a look at her post here

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2021 19:21 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Dhadkan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty have Dhadkan reunion 

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty had a 'Dhadkan' reunion on Wednesday. The duo starred together in the 2000 hit Dhadkan and were today joined by casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. Updating her fans, Shilpa took to Instagram and share a picture of the three of them. But fans missed Akshay Kumar as they ask about the actor in the comment section. 

Shilpa shared the and wrote, “Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shetty’s come together poor @castingchhabra. What say @suniel.shetty. #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude.”

Take a look:

As soon as the picture went viral, fans wrote, "Ram ji ko bhi bulana tha na," referring to Akshay. The picture also drew praise from fans. "Wah kya Dosti hai," said a user. 

The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. Dhadkan revolved around Anjali (Shilpa Shetty), who breaks up with her boyfriend Dev (Suniel) to marry Ram (Akshay), a man chosen by her father. Anjali leaves Dev to marry the man chosen by her father. Years later, she runs into Dev again, who is still hoping for a reunion with the married Anjali.

On the professional wront, Shilpa she will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently wrapped up the shooting for Hungama 2. 

The filmmaker said that even after so many years, 2003 released 'Hungama' is fresh in audiences' minds and it was a challenge to ensure 'Hungama 2' was even more entertaining.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News