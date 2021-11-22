Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares unseen wedding pics with 'Cookie' Raj Kundra on their 12th anniversary

Highlights Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009.

On their 12th wedding anniversary, the actress took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures

The post was made at midnight along with a heartfelt note for the businessman

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra might have gone through a lot in the last few months but they have always stood by each other like a rock. And this is what marriage is all about! The businessman, for the unversed, was arrested in an alleged pornography case but was later released on bail. The couple has not made any public appearance yet. However, today, on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary, the actress took to her social media handle and shared unseen pictures from their marriage. The post was made at midnight along with a heartfelt note. The collage of photos showed Raj and Shilpa dressed up as the bride and groom. In one of the pics, Raj was seen putting sindoor on Shilpa's head while another one captured him putting the mangalsutra around her neck.

Her caption read, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin. #12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed."

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Happy anniversary. God bless you both always," Bipasha Basu wrote. Suniel Shetty dropped evil eye amulet and heart emoticons. Have a look:

Soon after the businessman was released on bail, rumours about their divorce started doing rounds on the internet. However, a recent report in Pinkvilla states that the couple will not host any party this year for obvious reasons. But the two of them plan to celebrate their special day by going out on dinner at Bastian Worli.

For those unversed, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They were blessed with son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha through surrogacy in 2020.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-drama Hungama 2. She is known for judging reality show Super Dancer and will this time share the judges' seat of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Badshah.