Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shilpa Shetty shares strong message on 'bad decisions' & 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

Amid the ongoing pornography case of businessman Raj Kundra, his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared an excerpt from a book that reflected on the thoughts of 'bad decisions' and ‘brand new ending’. Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a picture of a quote by Carl Bard. The quote read, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

Titled 'New endings', the excerpt for the chapter read, "We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the mistakes we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it."

It continued, "But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares strong message on 'bad decisions' & 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

The post comes a day after Shilpa returned from her trip to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra.

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares first glimpse from her Vaishno Devi visit

Meanwhile, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra. As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty lauds sister Shamita for reaching Bigg Boss OTT finale, appeals fans to vote for her

Shilpa in a statement to Mumbai police claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.