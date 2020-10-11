Shilpa Shetty shares her father’s throwback picture on his 4th death anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty shared an emotional post on her Instagram

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared an emotional post on social media for her father Surendra Shetty’s 4th death anniversary. She remembered him by posting his picture with her son Viaan.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a photo where her son is seen kissing her dad. She captioned the image saying, “Love you, Daddy! Miss you terribly 4 yrs today... 11.10.2020”

After coming across the post, many fans and friends of Shilpa offered their prayers in the comments section. One user wrote, “He was the most kindest, honest & humble human being. Had a larger than life presence in our building. Always a father figure. (Love from his friend - Mr Mann).” Another one commented saying, “He is always watching over you."

Meanwhile, Shilpa's friend and co-actor Abhishek Bachchan also reacted on the post with an emoticon of folded hands while actress Neelam Kothari Soni shared a heart emoji.

Surendra Shetty passed away on 11th October in 2016 due to heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Hungama 2. Recently, the actress along with the other the cast of Priyadarshan's film including Paresh Rawal and Meezaan, left for Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to resume shooting. Hungama 2 is a comedy film which is a sequel to the 2003's ‘Hungama’.

Shilpa took to Instagram and posted a picture with the cast, including actor Pranitha Subhash and producer Ratan Jain. "COVID test done. Mask done. And now we are off. Time for some Hungama," the actor captioned the picture from the airport standing next to a private aircraft.

