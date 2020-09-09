Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY VERIFIED Shilpa Shetty makes hubby Raj Kundra’s birthday special by sharing a video

Shilpa Shetty is very active on social media for her 'fitspiration' videos which sometimes even include her family members too. We've often come across the actress beautiful family and the relationship she shares with them.

Shilpa's recent post on her husband Raj Kundra's birthday tells us how strong their bond it. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video for her hubby Raj Kundra on his special day. In the video it is seen that there are many candid shots of the couple together. The actress captioned her post with a heart-touching message where she called him a complete package and her soulmate. She wrote, “Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package... the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate. Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always.”

The video also features the family's pictures where they are smiling and striking funny poses with the song Never Enough playing in the background. Talking about the words inscribed on her wedding ring, Shilpa said, “Love infinity u” it’s not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart... forever.” She further added “This is “OUR” song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... ‘NEVER Enough’ from credit: @atlanticrecords #birthdayboy #love #blessed #gratitude #RajKundra #family #hubby.”

Take a look at the video:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and have two kids: An eight-year-old son Viaan and a six-month-old daughter Samisha. The celebrity couple welcomed Samisha this February with the help of surrogacy. The actress even shared a post on her Samisha's half-year birthday last month with a video featuring the little angel. Her caption read as, "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage