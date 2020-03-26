Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty shares adorable family picture as daughter Samisha completes 40 days

It's a special day for Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra as their newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra completed forty days today. The proud parents posed with their little angel and elder son Viaan Raj Kundra to celebrate the occasion. Shilpa Shetty explained that ideally, as per Hindu ritual they would have “stepped out of the house for the FIRST “time and taken Samisha to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today, they don’t have that option. Hence, the Kundra family would seek blessings at their mandir at home.

"Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism", Shilpa Shetty Kundra said.

Furthermore, the actress wrote, "It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan .So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERYDAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives .Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle. Love and Gratitude SSK".

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram post, which stated that baby Samisha Shetty Kundra was born on February 15th, 2020. The congratulatory messages and blessings started pouring in the comments soon after. The couple already has a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. Post the big announcement, the couple had a party with their closed ones to celebrate the arrival of the baby girl and their friends made sure to make it special for the family.

