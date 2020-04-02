Shilpa Shetty shares a powerful post for all Mumbaikers: I’m grateful for belonging to this city

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty shares a powerful post for all Mumbaikers

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has been very active on social media and encouraging the fans to keep themselves fit during the coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been in home quarantine with her husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaana nd Samisha. During this time, as the actress reflected on the city of Mumbai, she felt proud that the people of the city are listening to the government and keeping indoors. On the other hand, she also felt sad that the roads of the city that never sleeps are empty.

In a powerful post, Shilpa wrote, " am an ‘assal Mumbaikar’... and like all of us, I’ve always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there’d be a day when I’d see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown. It’s disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that ‘most’ people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home. It’s a matter of time, I’m sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I’m grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I’m a proud Mumbaikar and Indian"

Earlier, the actress and her husband Raj Kundra pledged their support to the needy by donating to PM Modi's CARES Fund. She wrote, "There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. Check for all the information to donate to @narendramodi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9 ."

Shilpa Shetty left her fans surprised when she announced the news of the arrival of her second baby. Raj and Shilpa were blessed with a baby girl on February 15. Sharing the news, Shilpa said, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

