Shilpa Shetty says, 'I made a mistake but its ok' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty says, 'I made a mistake but its ok'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has resumed work and joined the sets of dancing reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 as a judge. The actress went missing from the show after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn films case. Now that she is back, she has also been sharing many quotes and life lessons on Instagram. After talking about living her life, Shilpa Shetty shared a quote by Sophia Loren that read, "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life."

The quote read, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

"I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them," it concluded. The actress also added a sticker to the post that read, "made a mistake but it's ok."

On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty had shared an excerpt from a book that talked about 'Time out'. The quote read, "Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life's clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever."

It concluded with, "As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can."

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

A couple of days after Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty's comeback film Hungama 2 had released on OTT. The actress was admired for her film and had also faced backlash as part of the viewers demanded to boycott the film because of the controversy.