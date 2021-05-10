Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty says it's okay to take break from social media amid COVID19: 'Battle is not easy for any of us'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday told her followers that it's okay to take a break from social media amidst the current COVID situation. Recently, actress' whose family recently tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram and shared that her family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra tested positive. Shilpa revealed that she tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and the family has been recovering well. Now, the actress stressed that 'she understands the coronavirus battle is not easy for any of us'

Shilpa shared a post that read, "If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off."

She further added, "You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!" Along with it, she shared a photo of her in a yoga pose along with a quote from American writer and activist Audre Lorde. It read, "Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation."

On the related note, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID. Sharing a statement note, Shilpa said that the last 10 days have been very difficult for her entire family adding that everyone who tested positive has been isolating themselves following the doctor's advice and official guidelines. Apart from this, two of Shilpa's staff members too tested positive for the novel virus and they are being treated at a medical facility.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama.' The actress has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'.

