Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan, Samisha celebrate their first Bhai Dooj| Video

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to share the glimpse of their celebrations. A few star kids shared adorable pictures and videos with their siblings and cousins as they celebrated the precious brother-sister bond. One such cute post arrived from actress Shilpa Shetty, who gave a glimpse of her darling kids -- Viaan and Samisha celebrating the festival. She said that Viaan always dreamt for a little sister, and his dream has now come true.

Shilpa's daughter, Samisha was born through surrogacy in February this year, and this is the first Bhai Dooj that Viaan celebrated with his sister.

The actress shared a cute video on her Twitter handle, wherein she is carrying baby Samisha in her arms, while Viaan was seen smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the video, as, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra.”

The 2 parts of our hearts ♥️❤️

Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj😍 Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile😍✨

Thank you, Universe😍❤️🧿@TheRajKundra pic.twitter.com/cPkCeuCRDK — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 16, 2020

Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle in a post for Mother's day, Shilpa said that Viaan and Samisha complete her and she loves them.

Posting a video of herself with her kids, she captioned it as “Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone

To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you ! Thankyou for choosing me

Happy Mother’s Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.