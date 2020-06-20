Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for mother Sunanda: He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for mother Sunanda:

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty had the cutest birthday wish for mother Sunanda. Sharing an adorable photo kissing on her mother's forehead, the actress wrote, "Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10."

Reacting to the post, many Bollywood celebrities also wish Sunanda Shetty. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita wrote, "Happy happy birthday to your darling mom." Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said, "Happy Birthday Aunty."

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared a photo with his mother-in-law and wished her saying, "A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma. I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever."

Shamita Shetty also took to Instagram to wish her mother and wrote, "Happy birthday Mommie... thankyou for ur love and guidance and for everything you do selflessly for us... I wish you loads of peace , positivity , smiles n laughter always...love u ma"

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

