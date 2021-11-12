Shilpa Shetty recalls 'wonderful journey' with Shah Rukh Khan as Baazigar clocks 28 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty recalls journey with SRK on 28 yrs of Baazigar

Shilpa Shetty goes down memory lane as her film Baazigar with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocks 28 years. She thanks her fans and says that it was a wonderful journey. Shilpa tweeted a video featuring clips from Baazigar and wrote, "Thank you! THANK YOU! THANKKKK YOU!! For all your love, support, encouragement, concern, prayers, and blessings over the past 28 YEARS! (Still can’t believe it!) Love you all!"

She added, "Congratulations, #TeamBaazigar! What a wonderful journey it has been."

Shilpa Shetty walked into Bollywood with the 1993 Diwali release Baazigar and carved a niche for herself. Last year, the actress had shared another video thanking fans for the love and reminisced about the film. "I have nothing but tremendous gratitude for all the love and support that you've sent my way every day. Thank you for being my strongest support all along. Congratulations, Team Baazigar Thank you @jainrtn for believing in me constantly, ready for some more #Hungama.. Here's to the next 27," she had said.

Shilpa had also recalled shooting her first song "Ae mere humsafar" and watching "Baazigar" with her mother in the theatre.

The Abbas-Mustan thriller was Shah Rukh's first antihero role before "Darr" and "Anjaam". The film did good business at the box office, and its songs continue to be popular till date. The director duo also took to Twitter to mark 28 years of the iconic film. It’s 12th nov #28years of #Baazigar one of the iconic films we cannot forget @iamsrk @itsKajolD @TheShilpaShetty @iamjohnylever #RatanJain #DalipTahil," the tweet read