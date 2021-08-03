Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's son Viaan shares first post after father’s arrest in pornography case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIAANRAJKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan took to Instagram to share some pictures with his mother. This is is the first post after his father, Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case for alleged creation and distribution of porn films. Viaan's post comes a day after Shilpa Shetty released an official statement requesting privacy. Sharing a note of positivity, Viaan said, "This shall too pass". In the pictures, Shilpa can be seen cuddling him and planting a kiss on his cheeks.

"More Power to all of you. Sending you all the good vibes and positivity. #thistooshallpass," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Monday to issue a statement, saying she and her family do not deserve a media trial. The actress' statement comes at a time when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been granted judicial custody till August 10. In her statement, Shilpa mentioned that she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

Shilpa's statement reads: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she wrote.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa added.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she concluded.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement talking about her "right to privacy" comes just a few days after the Bombay High Court reportedly refused to restrict media and social media platforms from publishing reports which talk about her. The court reportedly told the Bollywood actress that she has chosen a public life.

