Shilpa Shetty celebrates 10th wedding anniversary by kissing husband Raj Kundra. Video goes viral

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 10th marriage anniversary today. The couple marked this special day with a special kiss. Shilpa took to her Instagram to share a video in which she was seen stealing a kiss and wishing her 'cookie' on completing a decade together. In the boomerang video from their trip to Kyoto in Japan, the couple could be seen stealing a kiss in a dreamy set up under trees.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally , This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto. but also caught a kiss in time. Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting.

With her Instagram stories, Shilpa has kept her fans updated from her trip with her hubby Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty is on a vacation with Raj Kundra to celebrate their 10th marriage anniversary

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s love story is nothing less than a Bollywood story. The couple started as business partners with the launch of Shilpa's perfume brand but soon they came close. Raj’s past did add some trouble in their love story. Raj was already married and as things started brewing up between Raj and Shilpa, Raj’s first wife accused Shipla of breaking up her house. However, the couple was determined to be together and they took over all the odds and finally tied their knot in 2009. Shilpa and Raj are proud of their son Vivaan and the couple still looks rock solid after 10 years of their marriage.