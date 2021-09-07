Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares motivational post, says 'Don't let sadness from setbacks engulf you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares motivational post

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday took to her social media to share a motivational post with her fans. In the post, she spoke on the importance of keeping a control on one's mind and thoughts even when you are experiencing extreme emotions. The actress dropped a picture of herself meditating. Inspiring her fans and friends she penned, "Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind."

"Does an achievement change the way you think and interact with others? Or does a setback tell you that it is the end of the road for you? If you can control your mind and your thoughts even when you’re experiencing these extreme emotions, then you can define the world that you live in every day. Don’t let the high of a success or the sadness from setbacks engulf you. LIVE IN THE NOW, EVERYTHING IS TEMPORARY… EVEN YOU," she added.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty has resumed work and joined the sets of dancing reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 as a judge. She went missing from the show after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn films case. He was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa made her comeback into movies after about 13 years with Priyadarshan’s 'Hungama 2'. The actress was admired for her film and had also faced backlash as part of the viewers demanded to boycott the film because of the controversy. The film also starred Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles.

Next, she will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s 'Nikamma' where she will share the screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.