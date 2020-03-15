Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates 'one month birthday' of daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty surprised her fans when she announced the arrival of her baby girl Samisha a month back. The actress today is celebrating the 'one month birthday' of her adorable baby. Sharing the photo of Samisha's 'first milestone,' Shilpa, on her Instagram handle wrote, "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back..."

The picture shows the hands of the baby kept on her, her son Viaan and Raj Kundra's hands. Shilpa's expression of love will surely bring a smile on your face. Have a look:

Last month while introducing the baby to her fans and friends on social media, Shilpa shared the picture of Samisha's little hand and wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month." She had also opened up on her daughter's name, "I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter."

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and in Hungama 2. This will be her comeback to the big screen after a gap of 13 years.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries