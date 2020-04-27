Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty joins Raveena Tandon's initiative: Treat healthcare staff with respect, stop spread of fake news

Raveena Tandon recently came up with a new initiative titled #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum on her Instagram handle. It aims at two things- one is to stop the spread of false rumours during these times, and the most critical, urging everyone to stop the violence and hatred being shown to them by different sections of the society, instead of applauding them. Now, actress Shilpa Shetty has joined the initiative to help curb the spread of fake news amid the crisis.

Shilpa Shetty began the video by asking her followers to spare a few minutes to address and acknowledge the selfless efforts of doctors, nurses, and health care workers during these trying times.

"Thank you my dear, @officialraveenatandon for nominating me and making me a part of this amazing initiative of yours.

To all my fellow citizens, please look out and stand up for the warriors who are tirelessly working round the clock to keep our community safe. It’s a humble request to please treat these heroes with respect, debunk myths & false rumours, and stop the spread of fake news at your own levels. Let’s do our bit too! It’s time to stand united against this pandemic. I nominate @shamitashetty_official @farahkhankunder and @abhimanyud to take this cause forward", said Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who recently welcomed baby girl Samisha via surrogacy, pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund. The 'Dhadkan' actress took to her social media account and also urged people to do their bit to combat coronavirus.

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage