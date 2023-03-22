Shilpa Shetty joins Dhruva Sarja’s film KD- The Devil battlefield as Satyavati | FIRST POSTER

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty joins Dhruva Sarja film KD- The Devil

Shilpa Shetty is back on the screen and has announced yet another interesting project. On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the makers of superstar Dhruva Sarja’s ambitious film ‘KD-The Devil’ revealed that the actress is making an entry into the battlefield. Essaying the role of Satyavati in the pan-India film, the actress will be seen in an entirely new avatar.

Dropping the first poster, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #Satyavati" In the poster, the actress can be seen dressed in a polka dot saree like an 80s heroine.

While details are under wraps, the period action entertainer is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore in the 1970s. Apart from Dhruva Sarja who headlines the film, KD- The Devil also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a ‘Satyavati’. I’m so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role.”

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem. Starring Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandra, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra the Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

