Shilpa Shetty in Aap Ki Adalat: Dhadkan star reveals her special connection with letter 'R' in throwback video

One of the much-loved actresses of the Bollywood industry, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today on June 8. The diva who featured in a Limca ad made her debut in the industry through in the 1993 thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Soon she grabbed another leading role in the highly successful action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari in which she played double roles. We have seen her in different avatars in various films like Dhadkan, Apne, Life In A Metro, Himmat Karz, and many others. But do you know her father did not want her to pursue a career as an actor? Yes, that's true. In a throwback video of Aap Ki Adalat, Shilpa during an interview with India TV’s Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma revealed this insight of her life and also shared her special connection with the letter 'R.'

During the interview, Shilpa left no page unturned and opened up about many fascinating details about her personal and professional life. In the throwback video, she is talking about the reason why her father never wanted her to become an actress. When asked by Rajat Sharma about the same, Shilpa says, "Yes, I was doing commerce at that time. He has two daughters, so he wanted me to become a businesswoman. He felt that I would come and go in the industry and would not be successful, but this became my career. He just told me not to leave college and to complete my studies."

Shilpa who is known for a lot of popular tracks such as 'UP Bihar Lootne,' 'Shut Up And Bounce' reveals that she gets fewer options. Whatever directors or producers come to her, they mostly offered her songs. Shilpa said that although these songs became her USP but after a while she gave up and wanted to do serious roles. However, when her movies started turning flop, she realized that there is a loss in doing the same.

Rajat Sharma also asked her to talk about her unique connection with the letter 'R.' He said that whenever R came into the life of the actress including-- reality show, Richard Gair, Raj Kundra, Rajasthan Royals, a glow would come to her face. Shilpa replied in a funny manner agreed to this fact and said that now she is interacting with Rajat Sharma. She even talked about popularising yoga and said that she used to feel strange after looking at all the yoga DVDs or books by foreigners. She said, "I thought that this is a very good way to tell people that it belongs to our country. You have to understand its importance." For the unversed, Shilpa is counted amongst one of the fittest celebrities and pays great attention to her fitness.

Watch her video here:

