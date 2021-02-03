Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITASHETTY_OFFICIAL Shilpa Shetty hosts birthday bash for sister Shamita, latter thanks 'loves' of her life | Inside pics, videos

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty never fails to express her love for her sister Shamita Shetty. As Shamita celebrated her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, Shilpa left no stone unturned to make it the most special for her. From pull-up cakes to warm wishes the actress did it all. Shamita was showered with an abundance of love and warm wishes from friends, family, and fans. Shamita took to her Instagram and thanked her friends and family as she shared some pictures from the celebrations. She captioned the picture, "Thankyou the loves of my life for such a lovely diner #aboutlastnight #birthdaydiner #birthdaygirl #friendship #love #hugsandkisses @theshilpashetty @akankshamalhotra @rohiniyer @gmnforever"

Shilpa also shared glimpses from Shamita's birthday celebrations. Sharing the video of Shaita enjoying the pull- up cake, she wrote, "Happpppppyyyyy birthday @shamitashetty_official , Now I need to pick you up, after this #pullmeupcake. May your life be filled with sweetness.. always Tunkiiiii"

Shilpa Shetty also penned a cute Shayari for Shamita on this special occasion, ""Arz kiya hai...Dil ke sabse kareeb hoti hai apni Sis. Jab woh saath nahin toh hum karte hain miss. Jab pyaar aa gaya toh de diya ek kiss.Par usko pareshan karna is a feeling of complete bliss. Happppppyyyyyyyy birthhddddddaaaaayyyyyy, my Baby... MY Tunki. May this year bring in everything that you’ve hoped for and MORE. You deserve it all @shamitashetty_official."

Shamita's brother-in-law Raj Kundra had some special wish for the birthday girl. Sharing a bunch of pictures with Shamita Raj wrote, " "A sister given to me by law, a friend given to me by heart. Happy birthday to an amazing sister in law. You have always been there for me it’s been an amazing 11 years with fabulous memories. Stay blessed and continue to age in reverse! May you get all you dream and wish for and more. P.S: I need a brother in law soon now so find one fast before I announce a swayamvar #swipeleft #happybirthday #memories #love #sister," he wrote. Replying to his post, Shamita wrote, "Awwww Thankyou sooo much jijuuuu my jiju is the best in the world!!! Love u loads."

On the professional front, Shamita was last seen in web series Black Widows, co- starring Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee.