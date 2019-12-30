Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty hits 1 million followers on TikTok in one day, shares video

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to thank one million fans who have followed her on TikTok in just one day. The actress shared a video where she, along with her husband Raj Kundra, can be seen enacting the "Maine Pyar Kiya" song "Dil deewana bin sajna ke", with a funny twist.

Her video is meant to be a double celebration because the Salman Khan-Bhagyashree starrer had released on December 29 in 1989, excatly 30 years ago.

Shilpa mentioned that "Maine Pyar Kiya" is her all-time favourite movie.

"Expectation VS Reality ! #Kalyug hai bhai!! What I didn't expect is 1 million followers on #TikTok in a day, OMG!! Heartfelt gratitude to all. Celebrating #30yrs of #mainepyarkiya. My all time favourite film.. forever @bhagyashree.online @beingsalmankhan @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns," Shilpa captioned the video.

On the work front, the 44-year-old actress is preparing for her comeback film "Nikamma," a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan. The film marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and is scheduled top open on June 5.

(With IANS Inputs)