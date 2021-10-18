Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty gets trolled after flaunting undercut buzz haircut; Terence Lewis shows support

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday (October 18) left internet ablaze after sharing a video of herself with a trendy new haircut. The acytress took to Instagram and posted a workout video which she began by tying her hair in a ponytail, flaunting her new undercut buzz haircut. Sharing the video, 46-year-old actress confessed that it took her ‘a lot of gumption’.

Another element of the diva's sporty avatar that caught the viewers' attention was her workout wear featuring the word 'PINK' in bold, capital letters. Once she finished tying her hair, Shilpa winked at the camera and began her high-intensity workout. She chose Diljit Dosanjh's popular number 'Lover' as the background song.

The actress wrote in the caption, "You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!"

Later, she shared another video in which she can be seen taking the unique haircut. Sharing the same she wrote, "How it happened!!!!@wahid246 was more scared than I was!!!"

Soon after the post, her fans and freinds from the industry bombarded the comments section with praises. "Love it! There is more power to U, when u do things that are uncomfortable n beat stereotypes," choreographer Terence Lewis commented.

But on the other hand, troll police was quick enough to pass their comments on the actress' fashion sense. One of the user wrote, "Yeh kia kar rahi ho yaar. Dimagh tou sahi hai tumhara?" Another said, "Nooo please!." “Kya kr diya balon ke sath puri ganji ho jati adhe bal kisko dekhongi ab", commented the other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after judging 'Super Dancer 4', Shilpa is all set to join 'India's Got Talent' as a judge, along with popular musician-rapper Badshah. The reality show will air on Sony TV this year.