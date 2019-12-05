Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's fitness app wins in 2019 Google Play Awards

Actress Shilpa Shetty is super happy as her fitness and wellness application ShilpaShettyApp was awarded Google Play's Best Apps of 2019 in the 'Personal Growth' category. Shilpa on Friday took to Instagram to share the news among her followers. "What an honour! Our @shilpashettyapp is awarded with the @googleplay's Best Apps 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth' category. Couldn't have asked for a better news to end this year with! Thank you all so much for all the love and constant support you've bestowed upon our app... it really means a lot. I promise, the coming year will be bigger and better and killer for you all," she wrote.

Earlier, Shilpa expressed her happiness through a Instagram post when she crossed a million subscribers on YouTube. She wrote, “We’re over a million-subscribers-strong community on @youtubeindia now! Thank you so much for all the love! Your love and support encourages me to do better than I did yesterday”

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2007 in Life In A... Metro and Apne. Looking back at her acting journey, Shilpa said: "Becoming an actor was luck by chance. I was about 15 years old and went for an event where a guy saw me and asked to get myself clicked. The next day, the photos were distributed on a set of a show and that's when I started getting work."

On the film front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Nikamma. She will be seen coming back to the big screen after 13 years with this film. She has also been roped in by Priyadarshan for Hungama 2 in which she will eb seen in a glamorous avatar and paired opposite Paresh Rawal.

