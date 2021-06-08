Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty drops Boomerang video giving a glimpse of her birthday celebration, thanks fans for love

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 46th birthday today. The actress who has been making heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices is a year older now. On the occasion, celebrities and fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for actor and fitness enthusiast. Thanking her fans, friends and dear ones for the same, the actress took to social media and dropped a Boomerang video celebrating her birthday. She is surrounded by yummy cakes and big balloons with her name's intials printed on it.

"I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year...Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way...With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she wrote.

On the occasion, Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra took to social media and poured in a romantic birthday post for her. On his Instagram post, he shared a video capturing all the priceless pictures and videos of the actress enjoying and dancing her heart out during various award shows and getaways.

Alongside the clip, he wrote in the caption, "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife."

Recently, Raj Kundra, their kids-- 9-year-old Viaan and 1-year-old Samisha and in-laws had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Shilpa will soon be making her comeback on the big screen after a decade with 'Nikamma' starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Not only this, but she will also be seen in 'Hungama 2' which happens to be a sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama 'Hungama'.

