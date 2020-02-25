Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra throw an intimate party on arrival of baby girl Samisha. See inside pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra throw an intimate party on arrival of baby girl Samisha. See inside pics

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl, Samisha through surrogacy.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 18:17 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome baby girl Samisha

Shilpa Shetty with her business husband Raj Kundra threw an intimate party on Monday celebrating the arrival of their newborn daughter. The bash was attended by close friends of Shilpa and Raj. The couple welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy on last Friday. They named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

The inside pictures of the party have been shared by Shilpa's friend Akanksha Malhotra on Instagram. She has also posted a picture of a cake decorated with pink baby goodies. In one of the photos, we can get a glimpse of two big cakes decorated with roses. In the photos, while Shilpa is seen in white top and black pants, Raj is in a pink shirt and blue jeans. Have a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating our baby Samisha Shetty Kundra ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Akanksha (@akankshamalhotra) on

Earlier announcing the arrival of their daughter, Shilpa took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of baby's hand.“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” the actress captioned the post. 

View this post on Instagram

||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra 🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Shilpa's sister Shamita also expressed her excitement of becoming maasi once again. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she said that the baby has brought happiness to the family. ''I’m so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple,” Shamita had said.

On a related note, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009 and welcomed their first child, Viaan, in May 2012. 

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News