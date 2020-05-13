Shilpa Shetty clocks 16 million followers on Instagram, shares video on turning 'sweet 16' again

The joy of achieving is milestone cannot be explained in words. It seems Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is sailing in the same boat as she has got a great reason to celebrate amid the lockdown. The diva has recently garnered 16 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram and shared a video to thank fans for their love, support, and concern. For the unversed, Shilpa is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and keeps on sharing photos or videos of her daily routine. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has begun, she has been entertaining and providing information to everyone along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Kundra. From cooking to gardening, TikToks to yoga, Shilpa has done it all on the social media platform.
The 44-year-old actress took to her social media and shared a video of herself with a caption that read, "Oh, the joys of being 'SWEET 16' again! Happy 16 million, #InstaFam! Love how we've grown into a beautiful family that has been so supportive, shown me love and concern, and stood rock solid by my side. Loads of love to all of you and I look forward to many more such milestones with you in the years to come. With gratitude,
Oh, the joys of being 'SWEET 16' again!❤🌈🧿🙏🏻😘🤗 Happy 16 million, #InstaFam! Love how we've grown into a beautiful family that has been so supportive, shown me love and concern, and stood rock solid by my side. Loads of love to all of you and I look forward to many more such milestones with you in the years to come.💖🥳✨❤ With gratitude, SSK . . . . . #16millionOnInstagram #16million #gratitude #blessed #happiness #love #InstaFamily #milestone
This is Shilpa's second achievement in recent times as in the month of April when her daughter turned two months old, she revealed that she has completed 15 million followers on Tik Tok. Sharing a video Shilpa wrote alongside, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come."
Shilpa's recent videos include talking about the Chakra Meditation which she practice at least 3 times a week and making her fans aware about how everyone should clean their hands with sanitizer after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.
This is the secret to my well-being, and today with pride I share it exclusively on my App. Chakra Meditation is what I practice at least 3 times a week, especially in times like these when the lockdown can bog you down. Chakras or ‘spinning wheels’ are seven energy centres, our consciousness is governed by our bodies. They are the convergence of thoughts and physical energy. Our chakras when aligned have an abundance of possibilities. Activating them helps achieve success, prosperity, creativity, stability, alleviates stress/anxiety, and increases clarity of the mind; while ensuring overall well-being of the human body and mind. For all you people out there, please try out THIS meditation program on the @shilpashettyapp, ‘Chakra Balance for Positive Energy’. Try it... it works wonders, leaves you feeling centered and calm. You can download the App (head to my stories) and embark on your healing journey today... Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! With Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #Chakras #ChakraBalance #SpiritualAwakening #EnergyCenters #wellbeing #WorkoutAtHome #yoga #yogi #positivity #balance #stability #PositiveEnergy
Have a look at some intriguing videos of the Dhadkan actress here:
“Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart ❤️ Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you !💝🌈🧿💝Thankyou for choosing me😇 Happy Mother’s Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.❤️🧿🌈 @rajkundra9 . . . . . #HappyMothersDay #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #children #son #daughter #family #gratitude #blessed #happiness
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”😁! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch🤦🏽♀️) If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
This was the finale rehearsal for Super Dancer last year. My first love ‘Dance’😍... my parents would say, I learnt to dance first in my cradle before I could even walk! I believe so too, because I can never stop myself from shaking a leg when I hear some music, any music! 😁💃🏻 I’m a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, but my love for the art has never been restricted to any one form. That’s simply because dancing gives me and many others the freedom to express themselves without any inhibitions. So, on #InternationalDanceDay today, let me ask you... how has ‘dance’ been a part of your lives? Do tell me in the comments below! . . . . . #happiness #dance #expression #art #gratitude #blessed #throwback #waybackwednesday #archives #superdancer
Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra 🧨⚔️😂😂😂 #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @rajkundra9 . . . . . #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs
On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi, and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been on my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji @meezaanj @pranitha.insta and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film #actor #actormode #worklife #shooting #gratitude #happiness #blessed #fun #comingsoon
