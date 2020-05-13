Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty clocks 16 million followers on Instagram, shares video on turning 'sweet 16' again

The joy of achieving is milestone cannot be explained in words. It seems Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is sailing in the same boat as she has got a great reason to celebrate amid the lockdown. The diva has recently garnered 16 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram and shared a video to thank fans for their love, support, and concern. For the unversed, Shilpa is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and keeps on sharing photos or videos of her daily routine. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has begun, she has been entertaining and providing information to everyone along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Kundra. From cooking to gardening, TikToks to yoga, Shilpa has done it all on the social media platform.

The 44-year-old actress took to her social media and shared a video of herself with a caption that read, "Oh, the joys of being 'SWEET 16' again! Happy 16 million, #InstaFam! Love how we've grown into a beautiful family that has been so supportive, shown me love and concern, and stood rock solid by my side. Loads of love to all of you and I look forward to many more such milestones with you in the years to come. With gratitude,

SSK."

Have a look at the same here:

This is Shilpa's second achievement in recent times as in the month of April when her daughter turned two months old, she revealed that she has completed 15 million followers on Tik Tok. Sharing a video Shilpa wrote alongside, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come."

Shilpa's recent videos include talking about the Chakra Meditation which she practice at least 3 times a week and making her fans aware about how everyone should clean their hands with sanitizer after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.

Have a look at some intriguing videos of the Dhadkan actress here:

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi, and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

