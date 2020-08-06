Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty can't keep calm as it's her mother-in-law's 69th birthday. Watch video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is an avid social media user with over 15 million followers on Instagram. Every now and then she keeps on treating her fans with photos, videos related to her family, fitness etc that keeps everyone hooked to her profile. Yet again, she did the same when she poured her heart out on the occasion of her mother-in-law's 69th birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself and husband Raj Kundra's mother dancing candidly on the song 'Sauda Khara Khara' from Good Newwz. Not only this, she even penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her and wrote how she considers herself the luckiest daughter-in-law.

Shilpa wrote alongside the video, "Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance."

Have a look:

Raj reacted to his wife's post, "Punjabiiiii bruhaaah" with several grinning emojis. Shilpa reacted to him, "#Bhanga rocks."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Shilpa shared how her mother-in-law was keeping herself fit. She shared a video and wrote, "My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared an adorable picture of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha’s hands and wrote, "Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special."

