Shilpa Shetty's 10-year-old son Viaan Raj starts new business venture, actress proud of her 'Gen Z' kid

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's 10-year-old son Viaan Raj has kick-started a new business venture. The announcement regarding the same was made by Shilpa on her Instagram handle. The proud mommy showed off her son's achievement on social media and urged her fans to support Viaan's up-and-coming business. Viaan's new brand VRKICKS deals in shopping and retail. The young one also shared a video in which he informed the followers all about VRKICKS.

Shilpa Shetty's son ventures into business

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan has proved that age is just a number. At just 10, he has launched a brand that will provide its customers with customised sneakers, clothes, bags and more items. In some of the videos, Viaan can be seen showing off some of the products. He also happily shared that one of the customised pairs of shoes was purchased by his mother, Shilpa Shetty. She was seen holding a pair of sneakers that had a tiger printed on them. The mismatched pair of shoes do look cool and Shilpa was excited about owning her first pair of VRKICKS. She also said that some of the money from the sales will be spent on charity.

Shilpa Shetty supports her in launching new venture

Not only did Shilpa promote Viaan's new brand on her Instagram handle and spread the word out to her 26 million plus followers, she also became one of the buyers of the VRKICKS. Captioning her post on social media, the proud mother stated, "My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers'. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director. What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity He’s just 10This GenZ has surprised mumZ SO PROUD! All the best, my son (sic)."

Shilpa's younger sister Shamita Shetty also supported Viaan on his new business venture as she promised to buy some stuff from his brand. Shamita commented on Shilpa's post, "Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised @vrkickss proud maasi (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming projects

Shilpa will be seen in the upcoming film Sukhee. The project began filming earlier this year. She is also set to make her web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Filmmaker Rohit has expanded his cop universe from movies to the series format and the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show is highly anticipated among the viewers. Shilpa had also broken her right leg during the Indian Police Force shoot. She confirmed resuming filming in some time after she has recovered from the injury. The series will see her in the role of a cop, doing some high-octane action sequences.

