Shikara makes LK Advani emotional, Aamir Khan gives a shout out for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film

Shikara makes LK Advani emotional

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits. In a video clip, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him. He appreciates the filmmaker's efforts and compliments him for the film. Watch the video here-

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also gave a shout out for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara and tweeted, "Wishing you all the very best Vinod!"

Wishing you all the very best Vinod!

Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 7, 2020

"Shikara" is about how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat for the first time since 2007, when he made "Eklavya: The Royal Guard". The story of Shikara has been written by Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita who are also Kashmiri Pandits. Talking about that time, Pandita reveals that people were given hit lists daily and were told to kill 4-5 Kashmiri Pandits from every locality. They wanted to instill fear in Kashmiri Pandits so that they leave the land sooner. "Kashmiri Pandits were asked to say slogans like "Agar Kashmir Mein Rehna Hoga, to allah-hu-akbar bolna hoga, People were shot dead every day."

Shikara opened on February 7.

