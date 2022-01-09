Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar twins with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar in his birthday post. Seen yet?

As actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar turned 48 on Sunday, his girlfriend and actor-singer Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable birthday message on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani posted glamourous pictures of them together, dressed in black. For those unversed, Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Well, not just Shibani but even Farhan's elder sister and director-producer Zoya Akhtar showered love on his special day. Zoya shared a black and white picture featuring herself in a conversation with Farhan.

Alongside the post, Farhan's lady-love shared, she wrote, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER. Happy birthday. @faroutakhtar. #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity gushed over the beautiful couple in the comments section. Ileana D' Cruz wrote, "Seriously you two. So stinkin good lookin!!!!" "These are such epic pictures," a social media user added.

While for Zoya, she wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar."

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and 'Luck By Chance'. The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- 'Jee Le Zaraa', a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.