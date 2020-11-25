Shibani Dandekar goes diving with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, his daughter Akira’s comment is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIBANIDANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar goes diving with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar joined the list of celebrities visiting the beautiful islands of Maldives for a vacation post the COVID19 lockdown. The duo has been sharing several posts on social media, leaving fans swooning over them. On Tuesday, Shibani treated fans to an underwater picture of themselves practising diving and breathing in a swimming pool. The picture shows the couple decked up in proper gear including goggles and underwater breathing devices. "My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption. Farhan also shared the same picture and wrote, "Breathe with me .. @shibanidandekar" to which she said, "always."

The couple has been enjoying a getaway at the serene beaches of Maldives. While the picture speaks for itself, it was Farhan's daughter Akiraa's comment that was unmissable. She commented, "'also the pool' me and my bestfriend who’s a sleeping turtle and i will leave." Reacting to the same, Shibani replied, "@akiraakhtar you are pro level! some of us need work!!," along with laughing emojis.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIBANIDANDEKAR Farhan's daughter Akira’s comment on Shibani's post

Shibani has been sharing many gorgeous clicks from the beach on Instagram. Her bikini pictures have already gone viral on the internet. The diva has credited boyfriend Farhan Akhtar for the awesome clicks. On the other hand, Farhan also gave fans a sneak peek into their getaway and shared pictures from their first dive and enjoying on the beach.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for more than two and a half years now. The duo came out in the open about their relationship after dating for a while through social media posts dedicated to each other. Talking about the same, Farhan said on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, "It feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy"

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.

